BRIEF-Cvent Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
May 5, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cvent Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Cvent Inc

* Cvent announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $52.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company’s previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Due to announcement made on April 18, 2016 regarding co’s agreement with Vista, co will not provide outlook for its q2 2016 financial results

* Given announcement made on april 18 regarding entry into agreement, plan of merger with Vista, co will not provide outlook for q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
