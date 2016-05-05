FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners, LP reports first quarter results
May 5, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners, LP reports first quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp

* Summit midstream partners, LP reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Revolving credit facility increased to $1.25 billion, providing $529.0 million of available borrowing capacity at march 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per limited partner unit of $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smlp expects to report an average full year distribution coverage ratio of 1.10x to 1.20x

* Smlp reaffirms 2016 adjusted ebitda financial guidance of $260.0 million to $290.0 million

* Qtrly total revenues $90.6 million versus $86.1 million

* Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,523 million cubic feet per day in q1 of 2016 compared to 1,605 mmcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

