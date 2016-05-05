BRIEF-Ryerson Q1 earnings per share $0.42

May 5 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp :

* Ryerson reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $702.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $723.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Project adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $50-$55 million for Q2 of 2016

* Says "expect higher metals prices as we move through q2"