BRIEF-Atlantic Power Q1 qtrly project income $28.7 mln
May 5, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Q1 qtrly project income $28.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :

* Atlantic Power Corp releases first quarter 2016 results

* Atlantic Power Corp qtrly project income of $28.7 million versus. $21.5 million in q1 2015

* Reduced 2016 guidance for adjusted cash flows from operating activities to a range of $95 to $115 million from $110 to $130 million

* Now expects to have capital expenditures of approximately $14 million in 2016 versus its previous expectation of $16 to $19 million

* Atlantic Power Corp says for 2016 no change to project adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 to $220 million

* Qtrly net loss attributable to atlantic power corporation $0.12

* Company expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

