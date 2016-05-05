FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Estée Lauder Companies to issue $600 mln of senior notes
May 5, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Estée Lauder Companies to issue $600 mln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc :

* The Estée Lauder Companies to issue $600 million of senior notes

* Offering and pricing of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.700% senior notes due 2021

* Offering of 2045 notes is a reopening of 4.375% senior notes due 2045 issued on June 4, 2015

* Offering and pricing of 150 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2045

* Following closing of offering, there will be $450 million of 2045 notes outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

