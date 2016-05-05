BRIEF-CST Brands to sell California, Wyoming stores to 7-Eleven

May 5 (Reuters) - CST Brands :

* CST Brands enters into definitive agreement with 7-Eleven to sell California and Wyoming stores

* Purchase price for transaction is $408 million

* Transaction includes 76 stores in California and 3 stores in Wyoming

* Is in process of conducting a full exploration of strategic alternatives for CST to further enhance stockholder value

* Cash deal is expected to close mid-summer 2016

* Raymond James advised CST brands, inc. In transaction