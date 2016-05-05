BRIEF-Brampton Brick says Q1 loss per share c$0.34

May 5 (Reuters) - Brampton Brick Ltd

* Brampton brick reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 loss per share c$0.34

* Says revenues increased by 24% to $18,658 for q1 of 2016 from $15,063 for corresponding quarter of 2015

* Cash requirements are generally expected to increase through first half of year and decline through second half of year

* Expects future cash flows from operations,cash equivalents on hand,unutilized balance of credit facility to be sufficient