BRIEF-Copper Lake to buy 31.25 pct stake in Marshall Lake property for $2.1 mln

May 5 (Reuters) - Copper Lake Resources Ltd

* Copper lake announces agreement to acquire additional interest in Marshall Lake property

* Reached agreement to acquire 31.25% interest in Marshall Lake property currently held by Marshall Lake Mining Limited

* Mlmp to be entitled to nominate 2 individuals for election to co’s board of directors, which will be expanded to 5 directors

* Total consideration is valued at $2.1 million