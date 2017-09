May 5 (Reuters) - Strad Energy Services Ltd

* Strad Energy Services announces first quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share was $0.08

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

* Qtrly revenue $15.3 million versus $34.4 million

* Since end of 2014, strad has reduced its employee headcount by 244 staff or 70%.