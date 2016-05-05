FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rainmaker Entertainment to incur $10 mln charge in Q1 2016
May 5, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rainmaker Entertainment to incur $10 mln charge in Q1 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Rainmaker Entertainment Inc:

* Rainmaker Entertainment provides financial update with respect to ratchet & clank domestic release

* Will take an impairment charge in Q1 2016 with respect to its investment in Ratchet Productions, LLC

* Impairment charge, proportional share of advertising expenses will result in estimated $10.0 million charge to net income in Q1

* As at Dec 31, 2015 co’s interest in Ratchet Productions, LLC had carrying amount of $9.4 million, other receivables of $0.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

