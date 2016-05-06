FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update
May 6, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update

* There is no damage to any of Suncor assets or operations in fort McMurray region

* Suncor has, in a planned and controlled fashion, safely shut down operations at its base plant, Mackay river and Firebag

* “Actions taken are expected to enable a safe and prompt return to full production. Planning for restart is well advanced”

* Safe transport of Fort McMurray residents out of region continues

* Syncrude continues to operate at reduced rates reflecting limited labour availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

