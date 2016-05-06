FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO per share C$0.83
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO per share C$0.83

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc :

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly FFO per share C$0.83

* Says achieved average production of 65,389 boe/d during Q1 of 2016, an increase of 7%

* Says Joe Killi and Kevin Reinhart are not standing for re-election as directors at May 6, 2016 annual general meeting

* Says decrease in FFO was attributable to lower commodity prices and an inventory build in Australia

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.