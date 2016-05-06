BRIEF-Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO per share C$0.83

May 6 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc :

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly FFO per share C$0.83

* Says achieved average production of 65,389 boe/d during Q1 of 2016, an increase of 7%

* Says Joe Killi and Kevin Reinhart are not standing for re-election as directors at May 6, 2016 annual general meeting

* Says decrease in FFO was attributable to lower commodity prices and an inventory build in Australia

