BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q1 earnings per share $0.11
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q1 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co :

* Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Says anticipates comparable earnings and higher adjusted ebitda from Timberlands segment in Q2

* Expects to use a substantial portion of $1.6 billion after-tax proceeds from sale of Cellulose Fibers Mills for repayment of loans

* Expects higher earnings and adjusted ebitda from Cellulose Fibers segment in Q2

* Says expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted ebitda from wood products segment in Q2

* Expects comparable earnings and adjusted ebitda from real estate, energy and natural resources segment in Q2.

* In Q2, non-cash depletion and amortization charges will also be higher due to increased basis associated with acquisition accounting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
