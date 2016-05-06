BRIEF-Cigna Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.32

May 6 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2016 results, raises outlook

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.32

* Q1 revenue $9.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $2.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projected adjusted income from operations per share is now estimated to be in range of $8.95 to $9.35 in 2016

* Cigna corp sees total revenue to grow in mid single digit percentage range in 2016

* Sees for 2016, global medical customers low single digit percentage range growth

* “now expects fy 2016 group disability and life adjusted income from operations to be somewhat lower than full year 2015 earnings results”

* Timing of annual disability reserve review has been moved from q2 to q3 of 2016

* Global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.44 billion at march 31, 2016 and $2.11 billion at december 31, 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.18, revenue view $40.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects consolidated adjusted income from operations per shareto be split relatively evenly between h1 and h2 of 2016

* Regarding the group disability and life business, cigna expects improved results over the balance of the year

* Says given pending combination with anthem, it is unlikely that company will make further share repurchases in 2016

* Cigna corp sees full year 2016 group disability and life adjusted income from operations to be “somewhat lower” than full year 2015 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)