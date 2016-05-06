FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Buckeye Partners Q1 earnings $1.01/shr from cont ops
May 6, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Buckeye Partners Q1 earnings $1.01/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners Lp

* Buckeye partners, l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $780.6 million versus $1.09 billion last year

* Expect to grow our quarterly distribution at a rate of $0.0125 per lp unit through remainder of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

