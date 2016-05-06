FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldfield Q1 earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldfield Q1 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp :

* Goldfield announces strong first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $35.8 million

* As of mar 31, 2016, revenue from project-specific firm contracts expected to be realized within 12 months increased to $36.6 million from $31.7 million

* Says total backlog was $160.7 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to $249.6 million as of march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
