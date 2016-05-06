FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CSI Compressco Lp Q1 revenue $81.7 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CSI Compressco Lp Q1 revenue $81.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Csi Compressco Lp :

* CSI Compressco Lp announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $81.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.3 million

* Csi compressco lp qtrly loss per common unit $3.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $88.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Possible due to current market conditions, will not be in compliance with one of the financial covenants as of september 30, 2016

* Anticipate that will be able to close on the amendments to convenants by end of may

* Csi compressco lp says now narrow 2016 capital expenditure to lower end of range, $20 million to $25 million

* In advanced discussions with bank group to amend financial covenants and otherwise amend our credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.