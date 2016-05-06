FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Air Products to sell performance materials division to Evonik for $3.8 billion
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Products to sell performance materials division to Evonik for $3.8 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Air products to sell performance materials division of its materials technologies segment to evonik for $3.8 billion

* Also intends to spin-off electronic materials division to shareholders as separate public company, called versum materials

* Says will continue to evaluate whether debt and equity market conditions are favorable for a tax-free spin-off

* Says evonik intends to continue to run pmd from allentown, pennsylvania

* Sale of pmd is expected to close before end of 2016

* Intends to spin-off electronic materials division of its materials technologies segment to shareholders as versum materials

* On track to separate emd by end of september 2016

* Currently intend to spin-off emd as a new, world-class public company named versum materials

* Deal price to be paid in cash

* Guillermo novo will be ceo of new company, and ghasemi will be non-executive chairman of versum materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.