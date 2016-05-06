BRIEF-Care Capital Properties Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.80

May 6 (Reuters) - Care Capital Properties Inc

* Care capital properties reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.80

* Says normalized funds from operations for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $67 million, or $0.80/share

* Normalized ffo and nareit ffo for q1 were $72 million, or $0.86 per share, and $68 million, or $0.82 per share, respectively

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net income attributable to ccp for quarter ended march 31, 2016 $0.36 per diluted common share

* Says cash net operating income (“noi”) for ccp’s 306 same-store properties decreased 1.1 percent for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)