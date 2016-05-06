FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Timbercreek Mic and Timbercreek Senior Mic to amalgamate to become Timbercreek financial Corp
May 6, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Timbercreek Mic and Timbercreek Senior Mic to amalgamate to become Timbercreek financial Corp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp

* Timbercreek mic and timbercreek senior mic announce merger

* Co, tsmic executed amended credit agreement for a $350 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders

* Timbercreek financial is targeting an eps of approximately $0.72 1 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months

* Tmic and tsmic will amalgamate to become timbercreek financial corp

* Each tsmic shareholder will receive 1.035 tf shares for each tsmic share held

* Before effective time of deal, tmic, tsmic will terminate respective agreements with timbercreek asset management inc

* To combine with tsmic and create non-bank commercial real estate lender with a book value of about $650 million

* Each tmic shareholder receiving 1 share of timbercreek financial for each tmic share held

* Timbercreek mortgage investment corp sees book value and earnings per share accretion from deal

* Tmic and tsmic each formed a special committee of directors to review and consider proposed transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
