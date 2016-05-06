BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q1 loss per share of $0.06

May 6 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales fell 12.8 percent to $346.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $2.10

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $1.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to expect capital expenditures to be $40 to $45 million in 2016

* Says company maintains its targeted range of $85 to $110 million debt reduction in 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda anticipated to be in range of $160 to $168 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $364.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S