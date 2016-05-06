FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q1 loss per share of $0.06
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q1 loss per share of $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales fell 12.8 percent to $346.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $2.10

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $1.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to expect capital expenditures to be $40 to $45 million in 2016

* Says company maintains its targeted range of $85 to $110 million debt reduction in 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda anticipated to be in range of $160 to $168 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $364.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.