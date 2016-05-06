FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmerica posts Q1 earnings of $0.13/share
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharmerica posts Q1 earnings of $0.13/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Pharmerica Corp :

* Pharmerica reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $524.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $509.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.125 billion to $2.15 billion

* Reaffirms annual 2016 guidance

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
