May 6 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co Sees 2016 Adjusted Ffo Per Share Of $1.04 Per Share

* Diamondrock hospitality company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

* $1.09 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S