FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Energy Fuels reports qtrly loss per share of $0.19
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energy Fuels reports qtrly loss per share of $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Energy Fuels Announces Q1

* 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19

* In 2017, expects to have existing inventory or expected production to meet all commitments to sell 620,000 pounds of uranium

* Q1 revenue $18 million

* Energy fuels inc says maintaining previous guidance of 950,000 total pounds of uranium recovery in 2016

* For 2016, company forecasts sales under its existing long-term contracts to total approximately 550,000 pounds of u 3 o 8

* Average sales price under company’s long-term contracts is expected to be higher in 2016 versus 2015 levels

* Expects to recover approximately 950,000 pounds of u 3 o 8 for year ending december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.