FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NQ mobile provides update on the fl Mobile divestment
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NQ mobile provides update on the fl Mobile divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* Nq mobile inc. Provides an update on the fl mobile divestment

* Company expects to receive 80% of total consideration, or rmb525.2 million , within 15 business days from date of agreement

* Remaining 20% of total consideration, or rmb131.3 million , will be received by company before september 30, 2016

* Jinxin hengrui will acquire 13.13% equity interest in fl mobile jiutian technology co., ltd for of rmb656.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.