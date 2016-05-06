FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSI Group posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18/share
May 6, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GSI Group posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - GSI Group Inc :

* GSI Group announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $90.3 million

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.25

* GSI Group says for Q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted revenue of approximately $95 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $383.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $95.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted revenue of approximately $95 million

* Sees continues to expect full year 2016 adjusted revenue to be up mid-single digits, in range of $375 million to $390 million

* Sees expects full year 2016 adjusted EPS to be up 8% to 10%, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.93 for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

