FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IGM Financial posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.69
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IGM Financial posts Q1 earnings per share C$0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc :

* IGM Financial Inc reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $722.8 million versus $760.9 million

* Q1 revenue view C$737.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 were $132.9 billion compared to $148.4 billion at march 31, 2015

* Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 were $132.9 billion compared to $148.4 billion at march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.