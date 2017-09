May 6 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc

* Fatal accident at Russel Metals Winnipeg facility

* Operations at facility have been suspended temporarily

* Reported that a fatal accident occurred at its St. James Street facility in Winnipeg , Manitoba

* Reported that a fatal accident occurred at its St. James Street facility in Winnipeg , Manitoba

* Russel Metals management is working closely with authorities to determine cause of accident