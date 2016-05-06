FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance stockholder value
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance stockholder value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance stockholder value

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell Marriott Courtyard Seattle downtown

* Transaction is subject to signing of definitive documentation and other customary closing conditions

* Contemplated that Mr. Monty J. Bennett , current chief executive officer, would continue to serve as chairman of board

* Board anticipates that a new CEO and new independent directors would join co after annual meeting on June 10

* Announced strategy to commence sale process for up to four hotels,

* Board of Ashford Prime is seeking to appoint a new chief executive officer

* Anticipates that a CEO would join company after annual meeting of stockholders on June 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

