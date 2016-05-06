FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anterra Energy announces CCAA protection and cease trade orders
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anterra Energy announces CCAA protection and cease trade orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Anterra Energy Inc :

* Anterra Energy Inc announces CCAA protection and cease trade orders

* Arranged for a $2.5 million interim convertible loan which lender has agreed may be used to fund CCAA process and for related expenses

* Anterra’s efforts to pursue strategic alternatives has been severely hindered by unprecedented downturn in oil and gas industry in Alberta

* Board will maintain its usual role under supervision of Pricewaterhousecoopers inc. As court-appointed monitor

* Obtained creditor protection under companies’ creditors arrangement act

* Board of directors will maintain its usual role and management will remain responsible for company’s day-to-day operations

* Continues to explore a number of alternatives, including a sale of company and repayment of all creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
