BRIEF-Xcel Energy reports Q1 earnings of 0.47 per share
May 9, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xcel Energy reports Q1 earnings of 0.47 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc

* Ongoing 2016 q1 earnings per share were $0.47

* Qtrly total operating revenues $2.77 billion versus $2.96 billion

* Expects to deliver long-term annual eps growth of 4 percent to 6 percent

* Sees to deliver annual dividend increases of 5 percent to 7 percent

* Q1 revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xcel energy first quarter 2016 earnings report

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.12 to $2.27 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

