BRIEF-HCP to spin off HCR Manorcare portfolio into publicly-traded REIT
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 10:32 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HCP to spin off HCR Manorcare portfolio into publicly-traded REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - HCP Inc

* To spin off HCR Manorcare portfolio into independent, publicly-traded REIT

* Spun off company to apply to have its common stock authorized for listing on New York Stock Exchange

* Upon completion of planned spin-off, HCP shareholders will receive shares of Spinco via a pro rata special distribution

* Following completion of spin-off, HCP’s portfolio is expected to consist of more than 860 properties

* Number of HCP shares owned by each shareholder will not change as a result of distribution.

* Mark Ordan joins HCP as senior advisor and will become CEO of spun off company upon completion of transaction

* Transaction is expected to be a taxable distribution for U.S. income tax purposes

* Spin-off distribution is generally expected to have the net effect of a tax-free return of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
