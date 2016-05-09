BRIEF-HCP to spin off HCR Manorcare portfolio into publicly-traded REIT

May 9 (Reuters) - HCP Inc
* To spin off HCR Manorcare portfolio into independent, publicly-traded REIT
* Spun off company to apply to have its common stock authorized for listing on New York Stock Exchange
* Upon completion of planned spin-off, HCP shareholders will receive shares of Spinco via a pro rata special distribution
* Following completion of spin-off, HCP’s portfolio is expected to consist of more than 860 properties
* Number of HCP shares owned by each shareholder will not change as a result of distribution.
* Mark Ordan joins HCP as senior advisor and will become CEO of spun off company upon completion of transaction
* Transaction is expected to be a taxable distribution for U.S. income tax purposes
* Spin-off distribution is generally expected to have the net effect of a tax-free return of capital