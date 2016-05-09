FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HCP posts Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
May 9, 2016 / 10:37 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HCP posts Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Hcp Inc

* HCP announces results for quarter ended March 31, 2016 and expands executive leadership team

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Q1 FFO per share $0.68

* Independent chairman Michael Mckee has been elected executive chairman and will become a member of HCP’s executive team

* Justin Hutchens has been promoted to an expanded role as chief investment officer

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for 2016. FFO as adjusted per share to range between $2.77 and $2.83

* Sees for 2016, FAD per share to range between $2.65 and $2.71

* Sees for 2016, EPS to range between $1.80 and $1.86

* Says expect 2016 spp cash NOI to increase between 1.5 pct and 2.5 pct

* Board has approved to spin off HCRMC portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living assets, as well as other skilled nursing facilities

* Spin-off into an independent publicly-traded REIT

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.76 to $2.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

