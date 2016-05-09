FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran says to sell interests in TF Holdings
May 9, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran says to sell interests in TF Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoran Inc

* Freeport-McMoran announces agreements to sell its interests in TF Holdings Limited for $2.65 billion in cash and up to $120 million in contingent consideration

* Freeport-McMoran - enters exclusive negotiations for sale of its interests in Freeport cobalt and Kisanfu exploration project for $150 million

* Freeport does not expect transaction to impact Tenke’s operations, employment, taxes and benefits provided to DRC

* FCX has agreed to negotiate exclusively with CMOC to enter into definitive agreements to sell its interests in Freeport cobalt

* Freeport-McMoran - does not expect a material gain or loss on transaction and expects to use net proceeds to repay debt.

* To sell its interests in Freeport cobalt, including Kokkola cobalt refinery in Finland, for $100 million

* Under terms of exclusivity agreement, Freeport has agreed to negotiate exclusively with CMOC until december 31, 2016

* To sell its interests in Kisanfu exploration project in democratic republic of Congo (DRC) for $50 million

* Contingent consideration consisting of $60 million if average copper price exceeds $3.50/pound,$60 million if average cobalt price exceeds $20/pound

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
