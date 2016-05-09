BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties says Q1 adj FFO per share of $0.29

May 9 (Reuters) - Easterly Government Properties Inc

* Sees for FY, net income per share - fully diluted basis $0.09 to $0.13

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Easterly government properties reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29

* Q1 FFO per share $0.30

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.19 to $1.23