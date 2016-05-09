FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports earnings per share of $0.16 for CRDA
May 9, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports earnings per share of $0.16 for CRDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co

* Crawford & Company reports 2016 first quarter results, reaffirms and updates 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 consolidated operating earnings between $80.0 and $90.0 million

* Expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2016 totaling $15.6 million pretax, or $0.19 in diluted earnings per share after tax

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.16 for CRDA

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for CRDB

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.19 for CRDA and $0.17 for CRDB on a non-GAAP basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $282.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Co on a non-GAAP basis $0.67 to $0.77 diluted earnings per CRDA share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion

* Q1 revenue $277.2 million versus $287.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

