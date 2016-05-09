FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kosmos Energy reports Q1 adj loss of $0.04 per share
May 9, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kosmos Energy reports Q1 adj loss of $0.04 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd

* Forecast for full-year 2016 capital expenditures remains approximately $650 million.

* Kosmos exited q1 of 2016 with $1.5 billion of liquidity and $826 million of net debt

* Although production and gas exports have resumed, q2 production is forecast below expectations

* During q1, gross sales volumes from jubilee field averaged approximately 80,000 barrels of oil per day

* Says expect to see a reduction of ten spending post planned first production in q3

* Capital expenditures are expected to ramp down in h2 due to plan to pause drilling program in q2

* Capex are expected to ramp down in h2 also due to expectation to see reduction of ten spending post planned first production in q3

* Kosmos energy announces first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $62 million

* Q1 revenue view $109.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

