BRIEF-Endeavour Silver agrees to buy Oro Silver, El Compas Gold-Silver mine from Canarc
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 11:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Silver agrees to buy Oro Silver, El Compas Gold-Silver mine from Canarc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver

* Endeavour will pay Canarc CAD$10.5 million

* Endeavour will assume Canarc’s obligation to pay an aggregate of 165 troy ounces of gold from production to marlin Gold Mining Ltd

* Will pay Canarc by issuing 2,147,239 common shares of ENDEAVOUR at a deemed issue price of CAD$4.89

* Transaction was approved by independent members of Endeavour board

* Signs definitive agreement to acquire Oro Silver Resources and its El Compas gold-silver mine property and leased plant from Canarc Resource Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
