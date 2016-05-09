BRIEF-Endeavour Silver agrees to buy Oro Silver, El Compas Gold-Silver mine from Canarc

May 9 (Reuters) - Endeavour Silver

* Endeavour will pay Canarc CAD$10.5 million

* Endeavour will assume Canarc’s obligation to pay an aggregate of 165 troy ounces of gold from production to marlin Gold Mining Ltd

* Will pay Canarc by issuing 2,147,239 common shares of ENDEAVOUR at a deemed issue price of CAD$4.89

* Transaction was approved by independent members of Endeavour board

* Signs definitive agreement to acquire Oro Silver Resources and its El Compas gold-silver mine property and leased plant from Canarc Resource