BRIEF-Sanchez Energy reports qtrly net loss per common share of $1.20
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 9, 2016 / 11:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy reports qtrly net loss per common share of $1.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp

* Total production of 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent during q1 2016, up approximately 26% over q1 2015

* Qtrly net loss per common share $1.20

* Qtrly total revenues $79.8 million versus $110.6 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $123.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterate 2016 upstream capital spending guidance of $200 million to $250 million

* Sanchez energy announces first quarter 2016 operating and financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

