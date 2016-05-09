BRIEF-The Medicines Co to divest non-core cardiovascular assets

May 9 (Reuters) - The Medicines Company :

* Total consideration of up to $792 million

* Deal will result in anticipated reduction in annual SG&A and related research and development expenses of between $65 million and $80 million

* To sell Cleviprex(Clevidipine), Kengreal(Cangrelor) and company’s rights to Argatroban for injection to Chiesi USA, Inc and its parent company, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.a

* Core cardiovascular assets to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.a