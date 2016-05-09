FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lending Club CEO resigns, company posts Q1 EPS of $0.01
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lending Club CEO resigns, company posts Q1 EPS of $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Lending Club :

* Hans Morris appointed executive chairman

* President Scott Sanborn to serve as acting CEO

* Conducted a review regarding non-conforming sales to a single, accredited institutional investor of $22 million of near-prime loans

* Loans in question failed to conform to investor’s express instructions as to a non-credit and non-pricing element

* Certain personnel apparently were aware that sale did not meet investor’s criteria

* Took, will continue to take, remediation steps to resolve material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified in Q1

* Remediation steps included termination or resignation of three senior managers involved in sales of $22 million of near-prime loans

* To file extension request with sec to file quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q1 on or prior to May 16, 2016

* In light of recent events, company believes it is prudent not to provide guidance at this time

* Board approved a share repurchase program under which Lending Club may repurchase up to $150 million of company’s common stock

* Repurchase plan is valid for one year

* Chairman & CEO Renaud Laplanche resigns

* Q1 revenue $151.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $148.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.