BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces positive results from Phase II clinical trials

* NS2 generally well tolerated; no serious adverse events, consistent with previous Phase I and Phase II clinical trials

* No statistical differences among all groups in any clinical endpoint, including anterior chamber cell count and ocular flare

* Aldeyra therapeutics announces positive results from phase II clinical trial in subjects with noninfectious anterior uveitis

* Quarterly loss per share $0.51