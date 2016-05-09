FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trez Capital Senior Mortgage completes strategic review process
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 12:17 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trez Capital Senior Mortgage completes strategic review process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Under orderly wind-up plan, company will cease originating new loans and all mortgage renewal activity

* A go-forward plan by way of an orderly wind-up of company’s assets and return of capital to shareholders

* Orderly wind-up plan will be put forward for shareholder approval at upcoming annual and special meeting

* Intends to maintain current dividend until board deems it no longer appropriate under orderly wind-up plan

* Annual and special meeting has been rescheduled from may 30, 2016 to june 16, 2016

* Special committee announces completion of strategic review process and rescheduled meeting date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

