BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage says southern Alberta challenges impacted Q1 results
May 9, 2016 / 12:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage says southern Alberta challenges impacted Q1 results

May 9 (Reuters) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp :

* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp reports 2016 Q1 results

* “Our Q1 results were impacted by challenges that our primary Southern Alberta marketplace continues to experience”

* In primary Southern Alberta market, anticipates economic uncertainty will persist in slowing real estate activity

* Consistent with last year, first quarter income translates into earnings of $0.53 per class a non-voting share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

