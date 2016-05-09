FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant says expects to file quarterly report by June 10
May 9, 2016 / 12:27 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant says expects to file quarterly report by June 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals Announces Expected Timing Of Form 10

* Expects to file its form 10-Q for quarter ended march 31, 2016 on or before June 10, 2016

* Expects quarterly filings for quarter ending June 30, 2016 and thereafter will be filed with SEC and Canadian regulators on timely basis

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expected timing of form 10-Q filing and reiterates 2016 first quarter guidance


