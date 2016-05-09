FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
May 9, 2016 / 12:32 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts says agreed to be bought by JAB Beech for about $1.35 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc

* Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc says deal valued at total equity value of approximately $1.35 billion

* At close of transaction, Krispy Kreme will be privately owned

* Says transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in q3

* Board has determined to postpone company’s 2016 annual meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled for June 14, 2016

* Krispy Kreme will continue to be independently operated from Krispy Kreme’s current headquarters in Winston-Salem, N.C.

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by Krispy Kreme’s board of directors

* Barclays and BDT & Company LLC are serving as financial advisors to JAB Beech in connection with transaction

* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc is serving as financial advisor to Krispy Kreme

* Krispy Kreme to be acquired by Jab Beech for $21 per share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
