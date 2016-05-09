BRIEF-Liberty Media reports Q1 revenue of $1.2 bln

May 9 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp

* Qtrly net subscriber growth of 8% to nearly 30.1 million

* Expect to receive approximately $48 million in pre-tax proceeds from hallmark purchase of Crown Media

* Liberty Media’s ownership of Siriusxm stood at 63.8% as of april 26

* Planned $200 million rights offering for BATRK common stock expected to launch on may 19

* Liberty media corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)