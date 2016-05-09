FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American lithium to buy Atlantis property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 12:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American lithium to buy Atlantis property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - American Lithium Corp

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all of outstanding share capital of 1065604 BC LTD

* Will issue 4,533,334 common shares and will assume 1065604’s obligations to Nevada sunrise in respect of Atlantis

* In order to complete acquisition, co will be required to complete cash payments and exploration expenditures to Nevada Sunrise

* In order to complete acquisition of atlantis, co will have to issue of up to 1.3 million common shares over a period of 3 yrs

* American Lithium Corp to acquire Atlantis Property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada - adds 2,882 acres to its lithium portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.