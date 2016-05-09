FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGT Capital agrees to buy some assets from D-Vasive, appoints John McAfee CEO
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 12:52 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGT Capital agrees to buy some assets from D-Vasive, appoints John McAfee CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - MGT Capital Investments Inc

* Also intends to change its corporate name to John Mcafee Global Technologies, Inc

* Entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire certain technology and assets from D-Vasive Inc

* Mcafee to be chairman and CEO of renamed John Mcafee Global Technologies

* Terms of deal include payment to D-Vasive Inc. Stockholders of 23.8 million restricted shares of Mgt stock and $300,000 in cash

* Proposed share issuance is expected to amount to roughly 47% of company on a pro-forma fully diluted basis at closing

* John Mcafee returns to public markets as MGT Capital agrees to acquire security/privacy technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
