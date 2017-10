May 9 (Reuters) - Pacific Insight Electronics Corp

* Revenues for three months ended march 31, 2016 $35.0 million, up from $22.9 million from same period of prior fiscal year

* Pacific insight posts record revenue and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)